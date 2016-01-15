Even Victoria Beckham is bowing down to Queen Adele after the singer's highly entertaining Carpool Karaoke session during "The Late Late Show with James Corden."

Victoria took to Instagram on Jan. 15 to share the video and give Adele praise for her rendition of "Wannabe" during the show, which aired on Jan. 13.

View this post on Instagram HUGE Adele fan!! This is GENIUS!!! Thank u @adele and @jkcorden #ilovemyspicegirls 🇬🇧🙏🏼🎤 X posh 😏 A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jan 15, 2016 at 2:51am PST

"HUGE Adele fan!! This is GENIUS!!! Thank u @adele and @jkcorden #ilovemyspicegirls 🇬🇧🙏🏼🎤 X posh 😏," she wrote in the caption of the post.

During her chat with James, Adele admitted she has been a fan of the Spice Girls since they debuted in 1994 and hosted Spice Girls-themed parties.

"It was a huge moment in my life when they came out. It was girl power, and it was these five ordinary girls who did so well and got out," she said. "It was a really important period of my life."

During an interview in June 2011, Adele told Us Weekly that the band had inspired her, and she was "Geri Halliwell's number one fan." The "Rolling in the Deep" singer was also devastated when Geri left the band in 1998.

During Adele's sing-along ride, which has gotten more than 20 million views on YouTube, Adele also belted out some of her own hits, including "Someone Like You" and "Hello." But that wasn't all. The 27-year-old impressively rapped Nicki Minaj's part of Kanye West's 2010 "Monster." Just like Victoria, Nicki was thrilled about Adele's performance.

"Pull thru, QUEEN!!!!! 😜🙈🏆👑👑👑 #Adele #Monster the attitude & fingers to match. #Oh #Ok #IcoNIC ❤ I cried when she waved bye to the careers 😩#Hello #BuhBye 😩🙋" she said in an Instagram post with a clip of the video.

"Adele is mad ratchet. I can't take her￼ ￼#UK #WutsGood," she later tweeted.

Check out the must see video here: