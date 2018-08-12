Paris Jackson is following in her late father's footsteps. The only daughter of Michael Jackson, who's not only a model but an aspiring singer, performed with her band, the Soundflowers, at a charity concert on Aug. 11 -- and grandmother Katherine Jackson was front and center in the audience.

Gabriel Olsen / Getty Images

Katherine, 88, assumed custody of Paris, 20, and her brothers, Prince, 21, and Blanket, 16 (who now goes by the nickname Bigi), following Michael's 2009 death from a drug overdose but, according to TMZ, as of 2017 hadn't seen her grandkids in ages.

That appears to no longer be the case, at least with respect to Paris. "I can't believe my grandma made it to our second live show ever. and she actually liked it!?!!! i was sh---ing my pants," Paris wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself with the wheelchair-bound Jackson family matriarch at the Canyon Sessions fundraiser. "I love you so much grandma. i'm so happy we got to play for you and to play for such an incredible cause."

TMZ praised Paris' voice, comparing her to Joni Mitchell. Paris and her bandmates posted several videos of their performance on social media. Paris can be seen and heard not only singing but also playing guitar.

Paris revealed on her band's Instagram page that one of the songs the Soundflowers performed, "Geronimo," is "a song i wrote in high school / rehab."

In 2017, Katherine -- whose husband, Joe Jackson, died in June at age 89 following brief battle with pancreatic cancer -- filed court docs to make grandson TJ Jackson (who is Tito Jackson's son) the sole guardian of Bigi, citing her advancing age and TJ's ability to guide the adolescent on his own as reasons for the move, TMZ reported at the time.

Ashley Simpson and husband Evan Ross, Macy Gray, Katherine's grandson Austin Brown (who's the son of Rebbie Jackson) and several other artists also performed at the benefit, which TMZ reports raised $20,000 for the charity F--- Cancer.