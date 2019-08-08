Wayne Newton is being sued after a woman claims her daughter was "viciously attacked" by his pet monkey while visiting the singer's former Las Vegas home.

RMV/REX/Shutterstock

Jocelyne Urena, who filed the lawsuit, claims her daughter, Genevieve, was at Wayne's former ranch and estate, Casa de Shenandoah, in October 2017 when she was bitten by a monkey named Boo.

"Without any provocation, the monkey viciously attacked and bit Ms. Urena, causing injury to her body as well as emotional distress," the lawsuit, obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, alleges.

The girl, documents claim, was touring the property as an invited guest.

The lawsuit alleges negligence on the part of the "Danke Schoen" crooner and seeks in excess of $15,000 for damages.

Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Wayne and his wife, Kathleen, lived at the Casa de Shenandoah for multiple decades but moved out following a bankruptcy sale in 2013. Two years later, it was reopened as a museum that featured Wayne's car collection and an array of exotic animals, including Boo.

The estate, which has been featured in many movies and television shows such as "Vegas Vacation" and "The Bachelorette," was shut down as a public attraction in 2018.