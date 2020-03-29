The Weeknd stuck to his original release date for his new project, "After Hours," and it's paying off.

Lars Hagberg / AFP via Getty Images

According to TMZ, The Weeknd was feeling pressure from music executives to delay the release of his album as the coronavirus reached the United States -- even though he announced the March 20 release date long before the pandemic started. Had the artist gone ahead and pushed the date, he wouldn't have been alone: Among others, Lady Gaga delayed the release of her album "Chromatic," saying it didn't "feel right" to drop the album given the pandemic.

Execs on The Weeknd's team were reportedly concerned that the 30-year-old singer wouldn't be given the opportunity to promote his music, as TV appearances are few and far between amid Hollywood's shutdown.

However, The Weeknd decided to push forward and give his fans a distraction and new music in these times filled with suffering and darkness. The decision paid off: The album -- his first full-length effort since 2016's "Starboy" -- has already received 1 billion streams in its first week.

The Weeknd is expected to kick off his The After Hours World Tour this summer. His schedule consists of 57 dates in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Belgium, Germany and France. The tour is planned to launch on June 11 in Vancouver.