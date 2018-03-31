It appears as if Kim Kardashian is staying on top of her family's drama with Caitlyn Jenner.

As of late, the reality TV star has been posting old family photos to social media, and has now shared a whymsical shot of better times between mom Kris and Bruce Jenner.

With a short "TGIF" Kim captioned the image of her mom deep in a bubble bath, and a past Bruce enjoying some bubbly of his own.

The pair who divorced in 2014, have been open to fans of their complicated situation, even more so since Caitlyn published her 2017 memoir, "The Secrets of My Life."

Not long after the revealing book hit shelves, Kim said on Andy Cohen's "Watch What Happens Live" that her own reason for any reconciliation would be out of respect of her two half-sisters, Kylie and Kendall.

And viewers remember how their bumpy relationship got bumpier on the long-running show, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

Kim, 37, even admitted on the show back in September, while reading from Jenner's book. "I have always had Caitlyn's back, but she is a liar, she is not a good person."