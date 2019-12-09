Mohamed Hadid became a single man again after his much younger fiance wanted children with him, something he reportedly didn't want.

Gigi and Bella's dad, 71, and Shiva Safai, 39, actually parted ways a year ago, but it wasn't publicly confirmed until this week. TMZ reports that Shiva wanted children, and Mohamed wasn't interested in expanding his family, which already includes five kids — daughters Gigi and Bella, Alana and Marielle, and son, Anwar.

TMZ adds that Shiva was also concerned after a woman claimed to have had a relationship with Mohamed.

It's not known who eventually pulled the plug on the romance, but they ultimately decided that they weren't meant to be. She also gave back the engagement ring, which was a family heirloom.

The duo remains on good terms.

Mohamed and Shiva got engaged in 2014, but he was supposedly against the idea of actually tying the knot, as he's been married twice before.

Shiva is now dating a new man.