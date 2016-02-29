Why was J. Law MIA on the Oscars red carpet? Plus, more news

Why was Jennifer Lawrence MIA on the Oscars red carpet?

Hollywood's resident red carpet Bouron shooter-slash-dress-tripper Jennifer Lawrence was nowhere to be seen as celebs made their way down the Oscars red carpet Sunday -- and her fans were not amused. "I've decided Jennifer Lawrence is trashing a hotel room right now in a boozy rage, because Charlize wore her Dior," wrote one of many Twitter users desperate for answers. "WHERE IS JENNIFER LAWRENCE!!!????" demanded another. "SHE'S PROBABLY FALLEN AND CAN'T GET UP. SEND HELP. THIS IS A PROBLEM. SHOW US JLAW." If she did fall down again, she managed to do it off-camera this year. Instead, she eventually turned up and hurried into the auditorium. "There was a complete crazy frenzy when Jennifer Lawrence rushed through late," an onlooker told Us Weekly. "[She was] literally the last to come down after everyone else had been inside for 10 minutes or so. ['Joy' director] David O. Russell was on her arm." More importantly, J. Law was not on her couture-covered butt. At the end of the day, isn't that what really matters?!

