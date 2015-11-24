It's not always easy, but for Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, marriage is worth fighting for.

The actor spoke to Entertainment Tonight on Nov. 23 and discussed the roller coaster that is marriage, and he was incredibly honest about the ups and downs.

"You can't expect it to be easy," he said. "It's like our marriage was the most difficult, grueling, excruciating thing that we have ever taken on in our lives. And you know we're just not quitters."

The couple married in 1997 and they have two children together, Jaden, 17, and Willow, 15. Over the course of their marriage, they've dealt with multiple reports claiming that their union is anything but blissful. Earlier this year, Will even took to social media to refute rumors that they were splitting.

"Under normal circumstances, I don't usually respond to foolishness. (Because it's contagious) But, so many people have extended me their 'deepest condolences' that I figured -- 'What the hell... I can be foolish, too!'" he wrote. "So, in the interest of redundant, repetitious, over & over-again-ness... Jada and I are… NOT GETTING A DIVORCE!!!!!!!!!!!!! I promise you all -- if I ever decide to divorce my Queen -- I SWEAR I'll tell you myself."

In his most recent interview, he said things are great between him and Jada. In fact, he shared the secret to their marriage.

"If there is a secret I would say it is that we never went into working on our relationship," he said. "We only ever worked on ourselves individually, and then presented ourselves to one another better than we were previously."

In September, both Will and Jada also took to social media to show publicly proclaim their love for each other. Will said that she is the "only 1 that I want to spend the rest of my life with." Jada, the next week, called her husband an "exceptional man" and told him "You have 100 percent of my heart and the rest of my days."