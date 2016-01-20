Will Smith is speaking out about why he and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith are boycotting the 2016 Oscars.

In Will's first interview since his wife made headlines about boycotting the Academy Awards over only white performers being nominated in the acting categories, the 47-year-old actor spoke to "Good Morning America's" Robin Roberts about his snub for his role as Dr. Bennet Omalu in "Concussion" and how the boycott isn't about that.

"Had I been nominated and no other people of color were, [Jada] would have made the video anyway. We would still be having this conversation," he said. "This is so deeply not about me. This is about the children that are going to sit down and watch this show and they aren't going to see themselves represented."

He acknowledged that this year's nominees are "deserving and fantastic" before saying 'it feels like it's going in the wrong direction."

"There is a regressive slide towards separatism," he continued. "That's not the industry or the America I want to leave behind."

Will further spoke about how the two times he was nominated, he "never lost to a white person." In 2002, he lost to Denzel Washington and in 2007, he lost to Forest Whitaker.

"Diversity is the American superpower," Will told Robin. "I think that I have to protect and fight for the ideals that make our country, and make our Hollywood community, great. So when I look at the series of nominations for the Academy, it's not reflecting that beauty."

Will's message was clear. He stated, "If we are not part of the solution, we are part of the problem."

And Will is proud of his wife's part in the diversity debate. "I'm happy to be married to that woman and I appreciate the push," he said.