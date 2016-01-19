Jake T. Austin is bringing new meaning to the term "fan frenzy."

There's a new woman in the "Wizards of Waverly Place" alum's life, and her surprising identity has finally been revealed: It's super-fan Danielle Caesar.

According to DailyMail.com, it took five years and countless tweets and Instagram posts for the 22-year-old brunet to make the transition from fan-girl to girlfriend.

Jake confirmed the relationship on Instagram in December when he shared a photo of himself and his real-life leading lady sharing a smooch while lounging in bed together.

"I'm crazy for her," he wrote in the caption along with a heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram I'm crazy for her. 💙 A post shared by Jake T. Austin (@jaketaustin) on Dec 28, 2015 at 4:26pm PST

Danielle, who has since gone private on her various social media channels, reportedly posted the same photo of herself and her actor beau on her own Instagram page, along with the caption, "Every love story is beautiful, but ours is my favourite."

The duo first met back in 2011 at the Planet Hollywood in New York, reports DailyMail.com.

"Your smile is so cute," Danielle captioned a photo of them together at the time.

But that wasn't the beginning of their love story: Danielle reportedly started tweeting at Jake back in 2009.

According to Capital FM, her first tweet to the former child star read: "You're amazing; sorry just thought you should know that :)"

And in 2010, she reportedly tweeted, "Me & @jaketaustin are getting married. Shh he doesn't know it yet ;) yes I know I'm a freak :D"

Jake's burgeoning romance with his fan has inspired mostly support on social media.

"She is living every fangirl dream," one Instagram user commented on Jake's photo of himself and his new love.

"The fact that she was a hardcore fan and tweeted him for five years gives me hope👐👏👏" chimed in another.

Talk about #RelationshipGoals!