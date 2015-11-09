For Woody Harrelson, the question shouldn't be who he's wearing but rather what he's wearing.

In his most questionable style yet, the 54-year-old actor showed up to a photocall in his flannel pajamas and decorative socks before the Paris premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2."

And while Woody may have just rolled out of bed and forgot his shoes, his co-stars Josh Hutcherson, Jennifer Lawrence, Liam Hemsworth and director Francis Lawrence all dressed up for the occasion.

Josh, Liam and Francis all wore black pants with Josh in a nice button-down shirt and Liam and Francis in blazers. Jennifer stunned next to the men in a white Dior Haute Couture chiffon dress with black boots.

At the very least, you can't argue that Woody wasn't comfortable as he smiled for photos with his cast members and posed for individual shots too. While it's not yet known why he made this unfashionable statement, we can only hope he put on his shoes before he walked those Parisian streets!

You can see Woody, not in his pajamas, as Haymitch Abernathy in "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2" on Nov. 20, 2015.

MORE ON WONDERWALL :

'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2' world premiere

'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1' world premiere

Jennifer Lawrence's fashion evolution