Yolanda Foster is turning the page on a new chapter in her life. After announcing her split from husband David Foster, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star appears to have moved into a home of her own.

The reality star posted an Instagram photo of a land line phone, which one would assume is in her new home, on Dec. 11. The 51 year old dialed up the drama when she captioned the photo, "❤ ️First day of the rest of my life....... #DefiningMoment #NewBeginnings #OneFootInFronttOfTheOther #HomeSweetHome."

Earlier this month, Yolanda and David announced they were splitting after four years of marriage.

"Sadly we have decided to go our separate ways," the couple told Entertainment Tonight in a joint statement. "We've shared nine beautiful and joyous years together. During that time we experienced love, friendship and the inevitable challenges that come with managing a marriage, careers, blended families and health issues."

Some outlets are reporting her obsession with fame was to blame for the split, while others have said her Lyme disease was a contributing factor. This was Yolanda's second marriage, while the music producer has walked down the aisle four times total.