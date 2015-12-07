"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" will not bring the drama like their "The Real Housewives of Orange County counterparts did this season... at least not in the fake illness department!

Yolanda Foster took to Instagram to share a powerful image the night of Dec. 7, showing three vials of medicine.

This comes less than a week after the premiere of season 6 of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," where teasers show that Yolanda's battle with Lyme disease will be called into question. Her castmates are seen reading up on the symptoms of Munchausen syndrome, and questioning whether or not she's faking the illness to get attention.

But it appears Yolanda has no intention of allowing people to question the validity of her sickness. Unlike Brooks Ayers on "The Real Housewives of Orange County," who allegedly faked cancer throughout the show's entire season, Yolanda's hospital visits and her struggle with the disease she contracted in 2012 will be openly chronicled throughout the show.

The illness is not just Yolanda's fight. Bella Hadid and Anwar Hadid, Yolanda's youngest children, have also been battling the disease since 2012.

In Yolanda's most recent Instagram photo, she specifies that the vials contain low dose allergy immunotherapy. This treatment can be used to help strengthen the immune system, to combat the disease. The devoted mother also wrote a passionate caption, stating, "I will walk to the end of the earth to find a cure for my babies so that they can live the healthy life that they deserve to live."

Despite an attempt to stir up drama, there seems to be little question that Yolanda is indeed battling Lyme disease. It even reportedly contributed to the demise of her marriage with David Foster. The two announced their divorce last week, on Dec. 1.