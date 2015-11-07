Sharon Stone may be 57 years old, but she's as stunning as ever!

The film star looked absolutely fabulous when she attended the Celebration of Hope event during FUNKSHION: Fashion Week Miami Beach at the The Setail Hotel on Nov. 6.

The "Basic Instinct" actress made shutterbugs go wild when she donned a see-through, cut-out blouse and figure-hugging white pants.

The actress showed off her gorgeous face with her short haircut and tasteful makeup.

During the event, the star took the stage with her sister Kelly Stone. The two had an emotional exchange, and at one point both of them burst into tears. Aww!

But this week wasn't all tears and emotional scenes. Earlier in the week, Stone stopped by "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and talked about her recent naked photo shoot for Harper's Bazaar, as well as her dating life.

When Kimmel asked if the blonde star was dating anyone, Stone got cagey but admitted: "I've been on some dates."

Maybe she should wear that outfit on her next date?!