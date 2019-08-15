Zac Brown lost his bid to limit public access to the edges of his property in Alaska.

According to KSRM-AM, the country singer has a secluded log home in the small city of Homer, which overlooks Kachemak Bay and bills itself as the "Halibut Capital of the World." He also purchased several lots below his land to try to ensure his family's privacy.

Getty Images for CMT

The report says Zac teamed up with three of his neighbors to petition local authorities to restrict the general public's access to their properties by getting rid of walkways that run along the edge of the area.

"I'm not interested in the public coming up to my home, people snooping, walking up to my windows," Zac told the commission. "I've had to sell property for this reason."

Earlier this week, though, after a two and a half hour public debate, the Kenai Peninsula Borough Planning Commission rejected Zac's petition in a 5-4 vote, saying he needs to take it up with the state if he wants to continue the battle.

Getty Images for CMT

Zac had argued that the petition was about more than just privacy, but also safety.

"Due to his celebrity status, people are inundating this dead-end street with curiosity seekers, autograph hounds and some with criminal intent," the petition said. "Many are being sent here by instigators from outside the area."

Last year, Zac and several of his neighbors submitted a proposal to turn their properties into a gated community, but they later pulled the proposal.