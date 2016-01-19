Oh no he didn't! Zac Efron has apologized and taken down an Instagram post that many felt was insensitive and somewhat idiotic.

The controversy stemed from a post that showed Zac cruising in a his vehicle, as palm trees line the road.

"I'm grateful for a couple things today: Martin Luther King Jr & 10 million followers on IG," he captioned the snap, using the hashtag #MLKDay. He used two emojis of a darker toned pointer finger and fist sign.

The Internet took notice of the ill-advised message, with many wondering how Zac's social media following correlates with the late civil right's leader.

"This is one of the most offensive/diminishing/disrespectful things anyone has said in relation to MLK today. Get over yourself," one person told the "Neighbors 2" actor.

Another said, "Zac I ❤ you, but whichever social media manager told you gaining 10 mil followers and MLK's work are in the same vein, fire them."

On Tuesday, Jan. 19, the actor took down the photo and apologized.

"I have nothing but the greatest admiration & respect for MLK. My last post was insensitive & I apologize to anyone who I offended. So sorry," he wrote on Twitter.

You guys, Zac really does listen to what his fans think!