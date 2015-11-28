Nice 'stache, dude!

For the past week, Zac Efron and his girlfriend of over a year, Sami Miro, have been chronicling their vacation to Japan on their social media pages. Other than seeing some international sights, their followers also got an eyeful of something new on the 28-year-old's face -- a mustache!

Earlier on the trip, the "High School Musical" hunk showed off his beard and soul patch -- but it appears that now that Movember is winding down, the actor is sporting a mustache-only look, worthy of "Magnum P.I.".

In one of the photos, which features the incognito actor relaxing against the walls of a Japanese home, he captions the pic "Whats up," and then writes "hello" in tradition Japanese characters.

Another one of Zac's Instagram pics features a photo of a Polaroid which shows the couple looking as if they are meditating, and is captioned as "Kyoto."

During their fun-filled week, the couple shared images from their date to Tokyo's famed sushi stop Sukiyabashi Jiro, which is the subject of the beloved documentary, "Jiro Dreams of Sushi."

Looks like these two crazy kids are having a blast!