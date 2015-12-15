Zoe Saldana is one hot mama!

After having twins Cy and Bowie just a little over a year ago with husband Marco Perego, Zoe not only has her before-babies body back but is looking better than ever in a cream bikini that shows off her abs while at the beach on Dec. 15, 2015.

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" star shared a snap on Instagram of her and Marco enjoying the sun, and she's glowing! She captioned the pic, "#currentlyfeeling happy and blessed. Wishing you all the same! Les deseamos unas felices navidades! Buone Feste di Natale!"

This is not the only time that the 37-year-old has shown off her body recently.

On Dec. 10, 2015, she put on her Gamora costume and wrote, "Holy S---! You guys, I had to share this, this is one of the old #guardiansofthegalaxy costumes that I wore back in 2013," she continued. "After twins I can't believe I was able to slip into this. @marvel and @jamesgunn don't be mad, I'm not showing anything that hasn't been seen before... besides, aren't we designing new stuff?.... It pays off to work hard! I mean it mommies of the world, if I did it you can too."

And her bikini body will give you that extra motivation.