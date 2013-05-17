Countdown: 20 Most Revealing Celeb Maternity Styles

kim kardashian 20 Most Revealing Celeb Maternity Styles

By Jessica Wedemeyer

Most women take advantage of being pregnant to hide behind baggy clothes like sweats and maxi-dresses. But celebs Kim Kardashian, Heidi Klum, and Halle Berry aren't most women. And apparently, not even pregnancy can stop them from flaunting what they've got. Keep reading to see 20 of the most revealing maternity ensembles in the history of Hollywood -- and to find out which celebrity we crowned the mama with the most revealing maternity style!

No. 20: Kim Kardashian

The expectant mom stepped out in an LBD with a completely see-through skirt in New York City on April 24, 2013. To be fair, Kim probably didn't realize just how revealing her ensemble was until these embarrassing photos surfaced.