20 musician fashion choices we don't understand

miley cyrus weird fashion

By Katie Mathewson

Why is it that musicians always seem to have the most, um, let's say creative fashion sense? Is it because they're artistic souls and when they're not expressing themselves through lyrics, they do it through their clothes? We may be grasping at straws, but there must be some explanation for why these stars dress the way they do. In honor of the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Aug. 25, click through and see if you can help us understand these 20 strange musician fashion choices.

RELATED: Celebrity selfies that don't make any sense

We don't understand:

Why Miley Cyrus never told us that she had an identical twin brother with her same affinity for short shorts!