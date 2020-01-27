2010 BAFTA Awards fashion flashback

Before the 2020 BAFTAs take place in London on Feb. 2, Wonderwall.com is taking a stroll down memory lane to see the fashion at the event 10 years ago. First up, a very familiar face this current award season -- Saoirse Ronan! The "Little Women" star attended the British Academy of Film and Television Arts' movie prize-fest wearing this Burberry minidress -- a strapless frock featuring a sweetheart neckline, a belt and ruching down the skirt. She was just 15 at the time and up for best actress for her work in "The Lovely Bones." Keep reading to see more 2010 British Academy Film Awards looks...

