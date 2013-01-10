2013 Golden Globe Nominees Fashion Face-Off

By Jessica Wedemeyer

When the Golden Globe Award winners are announced on Sunday, Jan. 13, movie and TV fans around the world will tune in to see which stars take home trophies. But many of us will also be watching to see which celebs win a spot on the best-dressed list. To help pass the time as we wait eagerly to see who wears what, we've pitted some of 2013's hottest Globe nominees -- from Anne Hathaway and Nicole Kidman to Sofia Vergara and Zooey Deschanel -- against each other. Who wins the award for best style? You decide!

Well, gold is the color of the season! Jennifer Lawrence looked Golden Globe worthy in a Prabal Gurung gown at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Hunger Games" on March 12, 2012. But Jessica Chastain makes for fierce competition in a gold Alexander McQueen gown at the 2012 Academy Awards. So who is the brightest girl in gold?