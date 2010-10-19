50 All-Time Best Celeb Halloween Costumes

By Rebecca Silverstein

In Hollywood it's not as easy as "ghost or witch" when it comes to choosing a Halloween costume. Creativity is key, which means sexy schoolgirls (yawn) need not apply. Besides, you can't dress as Lady Gaga when you ARE Lady Gaga! Check out Wonderwall's 50 favorite celeb Halloween costumes of all time.

50. Laura Prepon as Pippi Longstocking

Year: 2002

Here's Laura Prepon dressed as everyone's favorite ginger. No, not Lindsay Lohan after a crazy night of partying; she's Pippi Longstocking!