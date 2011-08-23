50 worst VMA outfits of all time

By Wonderwall Editors

It's the time of year again when MTV pulls together the biggest names in the music business for a glitzy bash in Los Angeles disguised as an awards show. But more interesting than who wins is what the celebs wear while it's all happening. And it's not always interesting in a good way. Click through to check out the 50 worst VMA looks of all time.

50. Katy Perry

Year: 2011

OK, so this ode to high fidelity is festive, but Katy, this looks like a desperate Halloween costume -- and it appears you've damaged some perfectly good vinyl!