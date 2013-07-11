Adam Sandler's un-'Grown Up' looks
adam sandler style
By Katie Mathewson
Like us, you're probably excited to see "Grown Ups 2" on July 12 and laugh at the antics of Adam Sandler and his co-stars. Until then, we can't help but laugh at Adam's very un-grown-up style. The actor is undeniably hilarious, charming, and talented, so we can't figure out why this 46-year-old father of two hasn't changed his wardrobe since the days of "Happy Gilmore."
Some advice: Leave fedoras to Bruno Mars and fist pumping to The Situation.
More advice: Costco jeans, fleece jackets from your old job, and sneakers are all things that don't belong at film photocalls.
