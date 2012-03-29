Alyson Hannigan's Maternity Style

By Molly McGonigle

On the small screen, she's best known as the better half of the goofy pair that is Marshall and Lily on "How I Met Your Mother." But when she's off duty, Alyson Hannigan is happy in her role as wife to her onetime "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" co-star Alexis Denisof and mom to 2-year-old Satyana. Ever since announcing that her family is expanding again, the "American Reunion" actress has been dressing up her baby bump for outings to the playground and red carpets alike. Click through to see her maternity style.

As a relatively little lady, Alyson has really embraced her growing belly. For the 2012 People's Choice Awards, she opted for a red, beaded Alice + Olivia dress that flaunted her new favorite accessory: her baby bump.