Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis casual couples style

By Jessica Wedemeyer

Jeans? Check! Sneakers? Check! Baseball cap? Check! Sweat pants, hoodie, and a sour facial expression? Check, check, check! As we approach the one-year anniversary of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis taking the next step in their relationship and becoming more than just friends, we're taking a look back at their casual couples style. Click through to see their top looks over the last year.

The Hollywood stars left their red carpet wear at home, donning jeans and a grandma sweater for him and sweats for her during a coffee run in New York City on Oct. 6, 2012.

