By Stacie Anthony

Divas are known for their big personalities, outrageous demands, whopping vocals and wild hairstyles. From Katy Perry's tidal-dour to Rihanna's rude rolls, lets take a look back at the craziest diva hair of all time.

Katy Perry

Style: Tidal-dour

Over the years, Katy Perry's hair has been fabulous shades of pink, purple, black and blond. But this blue ocean-inspired look was totally gnarly, brah.