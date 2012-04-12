Dudes With Long Hair

By Rebecca Silverstein

Long, luscious locks are usually thought of as feminine, but dudes rock this 'do too. But which celeb coifs are cutting edge, and which need to be chopped? Keep clicking to vote on the manly manes of Brad Pitt, Lil Wayne and more.

He wears women's clothing, and he has a high singing voice. Was there any doubt that Steven Tyler would love having crazy long hair? The "American Idol" judge's recent foray into dyed strands adds a little something different to his age-old 'DO.