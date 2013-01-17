Hairdos and Don'ts for Jan. 17

By Michelle Lanz

Celebrities have stylists that they can call at all hours of the day and night with their hair grooming needs. Sometimes, their perfectly coiffed tresses cause us to hightail to the salon with dreams of being transformed into their charmed existences, just by virtue of perfect hair. Other times, they look like they just rolled out of bed. Click through to see some of the latest celebrity hairdos and don'ts from recent weeks.

You can't really argue with the fact that Naomi Watts is flawless in every way, but this hairdo isn't doing anything for her. Dare we say her hair even looks a little greasy? We DON'T think that's her fault, of course, we're sure there's just a little too much product in her hair.