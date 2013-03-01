Jessica Biel's Hairdos and Don'ts

By Jessica Wedemeyer

Jessica Biel cemented her fashion-darling status years ago, but in spite of her tendency to top the best-dressed list, she doesn't always get it right in the hair department. In honor of Mrs. Timberlake's 31st birthday on March 3, we're looking back at some of her best and worst hair moments. Are these looks hits -- or DO you want to tell Jess, "DON'T do that ever again!"?

RELATED: Best off-season bikini bods

Jessica sported one of the hottest hair trends -- ombre-hued tresses -- in a seasonally appropriate style. She rocked low-maintenance, beachy waves at Variety's 4th Annual Power of Women Event in 2012. That's exactly what we'd DO!