Most Memorable Eyebrows

By Katie Mathewson

When you think of prominent facial features, you usually consider big eyes or a nice smile or a crooked nose. But consider how important eyebrows are. Whether they're fabulous or frightful, they're gonna stand out. From the good to the bad to the furry, click to see celebs with the most memorable brows!

RELATED: Craziest celeb hair art

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore -- like others on this list -- fell victim to the Great Over-plucking Epidemic of the 1990s. Her eyebrows were ultra-thin around the time she was filming "Batman Forever" and "Mad Love." Thankfully, she's since grown out a fuller, more natural pair.