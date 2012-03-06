Natural Beauties

By Rebecca Silverstein

While some ladies cake on cosmetics every morning, others wake up naturally glowing. Sure, Lady Gaga and Nicki Minaj look fierce with their crazy makeup and hair, but imagine how much time and energy they'd save if they went au natural. Find out which fresh-faced stars aren't slaves to beauty routines.

Gisele Bundchen

Want hair like Gisele's? It's pretty easy, she says: "I don't do much. I wash it, but I don't own a brush. When the ends get frizzy, I apply a little bit of shine serum to them. Then my hair looks done." Easy peasy!