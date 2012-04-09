Rihanna's Fashion-Forward Hairstyles

By Chris Gardner

Her chart-topping jams (11 to be exact) have made Rihanna an international pop superstar, but her trendsetting looks have made her a style icon. And when it comes to fashion, RiRi's best accessory has always been her hair.

So as the bombshell from Barbados preps to blaze a new phase of her career with the release of the potential summer blockbuster "Battleship" -- her first feature film role -- we decided to take a look back at how her ever-changing mane has made Rihanna a trendsetter of her generation.

It wasn't always that way, though. In 2005, the year that she debuted her catchy debut single, "Pon de Replay," RiRi looked like any other fresh-faced beauty bred on the beach, with stick-straight hair and a sunny glow. Vote on her freshman look below, and keep clicking to see all of Rihanna's looks, from 2005 through today, and listen to some of her hottest tracks over the years with Wonderwall's new Spotify universal play button...