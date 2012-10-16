Zac Efron: Hairdos and Don'ts

By Jessica Wedemeyer

Before Justin Bieber sported the male equivalent of "The Rachel," there was another teen heartthrob who captured the hearts of tween girls around the globe with the simple toss of his immaculately coifed hair: Zac Efron. After Zac waved goodbye to the "High School Musical" franchise, he traded in his iconic, floppy 'do for a series of more mature looks that paved the way to his bona fide hunk status. He's tried almost every hairstyle in the barber's reference book, but in spite of his perfectly chiseled face, not all of Zac's hair moments have been hits. In honor of his 25th birthday on Oct. 18, click through to check out some of Zac's boldest hair moments -- and decide which ones are better left in the past.

If you feel like giving your hair some lift, DON'T take your style cues from Cindy Lou Who. Sadly, that's who Zac seemed to channel while walking the red carpet at the premiere of "Charlie St. Cloud" in Los Angeles on July 20, 2010.