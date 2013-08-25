Best-Dressed 2013 MTV Video Music Awards Duos

MTV Video Music Awards

By Marisa Laudadio

Some celebs cleaned up… others glammed up… and a few just doubled up to show off some serious style at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Aug. 25. Check out the dynamic duos who struck a pose at the annual awards show…

"Blurred Lines" singer Robin Thicke got down 'n' dirty on stage with Miley Cyrus for their performance of his hit song, but it was Robin's actress wife Paula Patton -- who donned a black gown by Lever Couture -- who accompanied him on the red carpet.

Click on for more photos of celebs who coupled up at the VMAs…