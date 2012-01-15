Best Dressed Couples at the Golden Globe Awards

By Rebecca Silverstein

It's hard enough to look good on the red carpet when you're by yourself, but doing it as a twosome is twice as hard. See the couples who looked the best at the Golden Globes this year.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Both nominated for Golden Globes this year, Hollywood's most glamorous couple looked award-worthy on the red carpet. Angelina wore a champagne-colored asymmetrical Atelier Versace gown with a red neckline, complimented by Lorraine Schwartz jewels, while Brad wore a Tom Ford tux with satin lapels and a bow tie. And while his cane was technically for medical reasons, it made him look even more debonair.