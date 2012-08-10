Snooki's Blingy, Leopard Maternity Style

By Stacie Anthony

Earlier this year, "Jersey Shore" fans received a double dose of news worthy of a fist pump! In March 2012, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi confirmed that she was engaged to her GTL-lovin' beau Jionni Valle and that the pair are expecting their first little meatball. Snooki found out that she was preggers last winter, but she hasn't let that affect her wild style. Now that Snooki's about to pop, let's take a look back at the reality starlet's most memorable maternity fashion moments.

Looks like Snooki's pregnancy cravings extended to her fashion sense! The mom-to-be temporarily traded in her glitter and bling for a colorful printed bohemian chic poncho and suede headband in New York on July 17, 2012.