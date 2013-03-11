Celebs without makeup

By Stacie Anthony and Jessica Wedemeyer

Flipping through the glossy pages of magazines and seeing your favorite flawless stars can be a real blow to your own self-esteem. While we're all aware of computer programs that eliminate wrinkles in one click and movie makeup that defines cheekbones in an instant, we still get a beauty boost of our own by checking out photos of celebs who got caught au naturel.

Yikes! We have a newfound respect for Kanye West if this is what he wakes up to every morning. Kim Kardashian looked a little worse for wear when she stepped out to do some shopping without covering her blemishes or the giant bags under her eyes. When it comes to makeup, Kim, sometimes more is more.