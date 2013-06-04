Countdown: Craziest Country Music Fashion

Laura Bell Bundy cape dress

By Stacie Anthony

Sure, country music stars love their cowboy boots, 10-gallon hats and big ol' belt buckles. But what about when country crooners -- like Shania Twain and Keith Urban -- hit the red carpet? They bring their wildest western wear, of course! From prairie prom gowns to rhinestone-embellished suits, click through as we countdown the 15 craziest country-music fashion of all time.

15: Laura Bell Bundy

It's a bird, it's a plane, it's just Laura Bell Bundy flying into the No. 15 spot. And yes, she wore this cape-like skirt to the 2011 CMA Awards.