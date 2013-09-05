Countdown: Most stylish stars of 2013

By Stacie Anthony

Being handed the task of choosing the 25 most stylish stars of 2013 is a dream come true for any fashionista. From Jennifer Lawrence's blossoming style to trendsetters like Nicole Richie and Kerry Washington, click through as Wonderwall counts down the best dressed of the year just in time for New York Fashion Week.

No. 25: Derek Hough and Julianne Hough

First on our countdown are two stylish siblings: Derek and Julianne, who stunned on the red carpet at the 2013 InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globe Awards afterparty. Julianne partied the night away in a rose-colored Jenny Packham dress, which she ripped while busting out some of her famous dance moves. True story.