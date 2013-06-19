Cyndi Lauper's changing looks

Cyndi Lauper circus yellow hair

By Stacie Anthony

Were you a product of the '80s? If so, you're probably like most gals your age and remember blasting "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun," while whipping your crimped hair around in circles. Though layered scrunchie socks and banana clips are now a thing of the past, one thing hasn't changed: Cyndi Lauper's eccentric fashion. To celebrate her birthday on June 22, we're taking a look back at her ever-changing style.

RELATED: Hot ladies of the '80s

If you think that this circus-inspired look is gauche, then get outta here! It's pure genius and that's why we love Cyndi.