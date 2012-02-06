Fancy Footwear Face-off

By Molly McGonigle

Being a celebrity who is constantly on the go means getting ample opportunities to embrace the latest -- and craziest -- trends around. From spiky booties to Alexander McQueen lobster shoes, click through and vote on which celebs rock these wacky trends best.

Sure, the animal-print trend has been around for a while. But now leopard-skin shoes are all the rage, as you can tell by these fashionable ladies' footwear. Rachel Bilson kept her ensemble classic and girly with cheetah-print pumps, while Nicole Richie went for the edgy look with her leopard-print wedge booties.