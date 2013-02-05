Fashion Face-Off: 2013 Grammy Nominees

Kanye West Rihanna Fur coat

By Stacie Anthony

It's that time again! With the 2013 Grammys airing on Feb. 10, we're pitting our favorite nominees -- like Kanye West and Rihanna -- against each other in a fashion face-off. So while industry insiders are decided the fate of the most talented musicians in the world, we want you to cast your vote on who rocked these looks best …

"Fur and Denim." Kinda sounds like a new a hit, huh? Well, before Kanye or RiRi start chipping away at a new song, why don't you vote on who rocked a hopefully faux-fur coat better?