Fashion Face-Off: Emma Watson vs. Nina Dobrev

By Jessica Wedemeyer

One fights vampires while the other battles the Dark Lord, but in "The Perks of Being a Wallflower," Nina Dobrev and Emma Watson are teaming up to face a common enemy: the high school social system. The actresses may not have much in common other than starring in two of the biggest sci-fi/fantasy series to enter the zeitgeist in recent years (The CW's "The Vampire Diaries for Nina and, of course, the "Harry Potter" franchise for Emma), but one thing these girls definitely share is a killer sense of style. Still, even when Emma and Nina are rocking the latest trends, they manage to do it with their own personal twist. Take a look at how these two stars styled some similar looks. You decide who graduates to senior fashion star and who fails!

Emma chose a modest layered gown by Giorgio Armani for the Hollywood premiere of "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" on Sept. 10, 2012. Nina, on the other hand, was red hot in a fitted number by Reem Acra.