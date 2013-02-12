Fashion Face-Off: Jessica Alba vs. Sarah Jessica Parker

Valentino Floral Dress Sarah Jessica Parker Jessica Alba

By Stacie Anthony

Sarah Jessica Parker and Jessica Alba have much in common. Not only are they stylish hardworking moms who share a similar name, but they also both lent their voices to the animated film "Escape From Planet Earth." And given the way we think over here at Wonderwall, it only seemed natural to face off the actresses in the ultimate fashion showdown and let you decide who wore these trends best …

Floral Valentino gowns were all the rage in 2012. While Sarah Jessica opted for a long-sleeve opaque number for the 2012 Met Gala, Jessica donned a short-sleeve version that had a sheer overlay embroidered with flowers during the first annual Baby2Baby Gala the same year.