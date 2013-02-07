Fashion Face-Off: Julianne Hough vs Nicholas Sparks' Leading Ladies

By Jessica Wedemeyer

Julianne Hough has officially joined the ranks of an elite group of Hollywood starlets: the actresses who have portrayed the heroines in film adaptations of Nicholas Sparks romances. As the star of "Safe Haven," Julianne now stands beside Miley Cyrus, Amanda Seyfried, Rachel McAdams -- and even Diane Lane -- in this prestigious club. But does she stand beside them as an equal? You decide in this special Nicholas Sparks edition of Fashion Face-Off!

The mark of a true Hollywood star is her ability to rock a fashion-forward frock on the red carpet. But which red carpet couture topped the best-dressed list? Is it the Monique Lhuillier confection Julianne donned for the 2013 Golden Globes or the Zuhair Murad gown Miley (who starred in 2010's "The Last Song") wore at the 2009 Oscars?