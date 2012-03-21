Fashion Face-Off: 'Mad Men'
By Rebecca Silverstein
The newest season of "Mad Men" may be coming to a close, but that doesn't mean the show's stars have been slacking off when it comes to fashion. We decided to see who's the best dressed off-screen in this gorgeous cast. Keep clicking and vote!
Christina Hendricks and cleavage are basically synonymous. But January Jones likes to flaunt hers once in a while too! Whose version is sexier: Christina's at the New York premiere of "I Don't Know How She Does It" or January's at the 2011 Golden Globe Awards?
