Fashion Face-off: Madonna vs. Lady Gaga

By Molly McGonigle

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. And when it comes to the relationship between Madonna and Lady Gaga, there seems to be nothing but flattery. Since Madonna turns 55 on Aug. 16, we thought we'd take a look at how her style compares to her younger counterpart's equally avant-garde outfits. Click through to check out their shockingly similar looks, and vote on who you think has the better style.

Given how hard Madonna works to stay fit, it's not surprising that she loves to show off her physique. At the April release of her newest fragrance, Madonna wowed in a black chiffon dress that flaunted lots of leg and her muscular arms. A short time later, Lady Gaga stepped out in this completely see-through dress with only her underwear providing some discretion. Despite their 20-plus-year age gap, they both look equally great baring it all. Well, almost all.