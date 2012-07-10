Fashion Face-off: Emma Stone vs. Anne Hathaway
By Molly McGonigle
Both Emma Stone and Anne Hathaway seem to also share strikingly similar fashion senses. From red dresses to funky sunnies to beautiful up-dos, see how both Emma and Anne make similar styles their own -- and vote on who wears each look best.
When a woman wears a red gown like this, it's hard to not look both glamorous and sexy. At the 2012 Academy Awards, Emma opted for a Giambattista Valli gown that also boasted a necktie, while a year earlier at the Academy Awards Anne wore this Valentino gown -- complete with floral details and a train.
